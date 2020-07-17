Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $986.66

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Shares of Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $986.66 and traded as high as $1,034.00. Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at $1,032.00, with a volume of 176,716 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 52.43 and a quick ratio of 52.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 986.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 944.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

