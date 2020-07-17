Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.84. Active Energy Group shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 20,909,490 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,921.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.56.

In other news, insider Jason Zimmermann purchased 961,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £67,305 ($82,826.73).

Active Energy Group Company Profile (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

European Assets Trust Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.49
European Assets Trust Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.49
Union Jack Oil Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20
Union Jack Oil Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20
Bridgford Foods Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.27
Bridgford Foods Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.27
Vuzix Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62
Vuzix Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62
Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $191.22
Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $191.22
Horizon Discovery Group Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.83
Horizon Discovery Group Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.83


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report