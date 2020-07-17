Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.84. Active Energy Group shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 20,909,490 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,921.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.56.

Get Active Energy Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Zimmermann purchased 961,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £67,305 ($82,826.73).

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.