ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.37

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and traded as high as $13.04. ERSTE GRP BK A/S shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 103,897 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.16.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ERSTE GRP BK A/S had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ERSTE GRP BK A/S will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ERSTE GRP BK A/S

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

