Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.26

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.28. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 24,100 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Pangaea Logistics Solutions makes up approximately 7.0% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. VR Advisory Services Ltd owned about 3.40% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

