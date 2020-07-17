OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $272.66

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.66 and traded as high as $274.40. OneSavings Bank shares last traded at $270.80, with a volume of 366,676 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.94) price target (down from GBX 390 ($4.80)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 328 ($4.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 313.72.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

