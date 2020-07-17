THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.38. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 2,670,153 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.31.

About THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

