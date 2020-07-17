KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.61

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and traded as high as $8.64. KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 1,891 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.36.

About KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for KEPPEL LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEPPEL LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.