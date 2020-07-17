Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.24

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $7.85. Flux Power shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

