GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.82

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as low as $7.01. GWG shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 8,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWGH shares. TheStreet cut GWG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $242.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.44.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GWG had a net margin of 44.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GWG by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GWG by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GWG by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GWG by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

