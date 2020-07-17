Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.08

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $11.76. Lundin Gold shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 168,965 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUG. Eight Capital increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -22.07.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$49.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc will post 0.7867826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

