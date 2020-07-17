Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.68

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and traded as low as $14.77. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 75,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $154,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXI)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

