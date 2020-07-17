ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Shares of ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $2.64. ICTS International shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 5,675 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ICTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

ICTS International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits.

