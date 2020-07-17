RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.70

Shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $4.80. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 460 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAIFY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.81.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees.

