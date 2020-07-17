United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.77. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Development Funding IV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

