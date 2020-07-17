adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $271.64

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.64 and traded as high as $272.16. adidas shares last traded at $267.80, with a volume of 125 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.24.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.