Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.25. Western Energy Services shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 11,300 shares changing hands.

WRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Western Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$51.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

