INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $3.91. INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 146 shares trading hands.

ISMAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $810.96 million during the quarter.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

