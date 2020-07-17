Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $605.04

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.04 and traded as low as $518.36. Porvair shares last traded at $548.00, with a volume of 8,135 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 605.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 637.99. The company has a market capitalization of $250.45 million and a PE ratio of 22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Porvair’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

