Citigroup Downgrades AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Sell

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. AXA has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $28.49.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

