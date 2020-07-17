Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report $82.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.72 million and the lowest is $71.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $102.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $366.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.26 million to $373.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $415.17 million, with estimates ranging from $387.59 million to $474.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

