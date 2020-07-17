$40.40 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report sales of $40.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.80 million and the highest is $102.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 348.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $124.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $170.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.27 million, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTMX. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $391.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 530,971 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

