NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.48 Million

Brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report sales of $158.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.79 million and the highest is $159.80 million. NN posted sales of $221.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $724.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.46 million to $733.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $796.51 million, with estimates ranging from $772.50 million to $811.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. NN had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

NN stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market cap of $221.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in NN by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

