$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $5.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Group cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Olin stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Olin by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

