Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post sales of $140.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.40 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $191.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $626.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.90 million to $663.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $682.67 million, with estimates ranging from $650.50 million to $729.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.27. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

