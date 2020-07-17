Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to post $136.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.24 million. Secureworks reported sales of $136.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $564.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.50 million to $567.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $604.07 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $612.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Secureworks.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. Secureworks’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 65,459 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Secureworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.09. Secureworks has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secureworks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.