Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th.

NYSE EQNR opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.11, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,266,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,162 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 986,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $10,751,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

