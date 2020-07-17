$43.80 Million in Sales Expected for US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will post sales of $43.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. US Well Services posted sales of $151.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full year sales of $262.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.40 million to $278.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $317.00 million, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $345.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09). US Well Services had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 67.12%. The company had revenue of $112.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million.

USWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in US Well Services by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in US Well Services by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in US Well Services by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. US Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.72.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

