Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.90 Million

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to post sales of $31.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.39 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year sales of $131.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.21 million to $134.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.18 million, with estimates ranging from $128.77 million to $135.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carter Bank and Trust.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $7.23 on Friday. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

