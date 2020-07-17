Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $159.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.50 million and the highest is $161.70 million. Trustmark posted sales of $160.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $649.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.70 million to $661.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $629.35 million, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $668.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $23.53 on Friday. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 5,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at $696,339.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,315,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 69,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trustmark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.