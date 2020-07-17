$5.04 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post $5.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the lowest is $4.77 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $5.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $23.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $27.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $33.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million.

MTEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

MTEM stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $554.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.