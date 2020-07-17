PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.45 Million

Equities analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report $60.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. PROS posted sales of $63.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $259.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $272.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $302.30 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $323.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE PRO opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.51. PROS has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,245 shares of company stock valued at $370,079. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,452,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 250,792 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PROS by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,066,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.