Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce $193.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.84 million and the highest is $202.46 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $255.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $913.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.38 million to $926.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.91 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

In other news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $220,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $683,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,600 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5,416.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -577.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

