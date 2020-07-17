Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report sales of $207.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.60 million and the lowest is $205.00 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $212.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $860.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $855.70 million to $864.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $892.10 million, with estimates ranging from $884.80 million to $899.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%.

MRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marten Transport from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $337,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 136.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Marten Transport by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.99. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

