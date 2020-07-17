Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce sales of $202.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.49 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $225.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $811.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $787.56 million to $849.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $814.31 million, with estimates ranging from $785.78 million to $864.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

NYSE:MGP opened at $27.01 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

In related news, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.