$86.51 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report $86.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.99 million and the lowest is $85.20 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $93.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $416.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $433.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $514.18 million, with estimates ranging from $489.90 million to $535.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $4,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,308 shares of company stock worth $11,403,000. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $99.47 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

