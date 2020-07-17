$86.51 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report $86.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.99 million and the lowest is $85.20 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $93.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $416.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $433.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $514.18 million, with estimates ranging from $489.90 million to $535.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $4,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,308 shares of company stock worth $11,403,000. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $99.47 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.42 and a beta of 0.58.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$86.51 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc This Quarter
$86.51 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc This Quarter
Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.90 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.90 Million
$224.89 Million in Sales Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc This Quarter
$224.89 Million in Sales Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc This Quarter
Change Healthcare – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Change Healthcare – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.60 Million
Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.60 Million
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNOOC to Strong-Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNOOC to Strong-Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report