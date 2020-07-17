Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post sales of $86.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.60 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $92.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $370.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.50 million to $381.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $410.97 million, with estimates ranging from $365.70 million to $438.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

