$224.89 Million in Sales Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will report $224.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.68 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $853.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $869.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $876.92 million, with estimates ranging from $870.00 million to $883.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.73 million.

Several research firms have commented on ARA. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Renal Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 54.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 103.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARA opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.64.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

