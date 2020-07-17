Change Healthcare (CHNG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG):

7/16/2020 – Change Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2020 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/6/2020 – Change Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Change Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2020 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Change Healthcare underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Cut-throat competition remains a concern. However, Change Healthcare exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 on a strong note, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The Network Solutions recorded solid performance in the quarter. The company remains committed toward payment accuracy business, while remaining focused on healthcare plans and payers that have been generating continued double-digit growth for this business. Also, it has been utilizing AI and ML to detect inefficiencies and eliminating them from administrative processes in the healthcare system, thereby lowering costs and providing payers, providers, and patients with better outcomes. The company completed McKesson Corporation's disposition of its ownership interest in Change Healthcare.”

6/8/2020 – Change Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Change Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Change Healthcare news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

