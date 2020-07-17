Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post $46.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $47.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $43.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $196.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $201.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $182.95 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $185.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYBT. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 12,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Insiders have purchased 12,539 shares of company stock worth $384,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $891.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

