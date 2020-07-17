Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) to Strong-Buy

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $133.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CNOOC stock opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNOOC in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

