Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of KNCAY opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Earnings History and Estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

