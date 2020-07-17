Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get KONICA MINOLTA/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of KNCAY opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.