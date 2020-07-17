Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.
About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.
