DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) PT Raised to GBX 210

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 230 ($2.83).

LON:DFS opened at GBX 161.40 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 101.80 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 302 ($3.72). The company has a market cap of $412.17 million and a PE ratio of 77.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.19.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Analyst Recommendations for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

