FY2021 EPS Estimates for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J M Smucker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

NYSE SJM opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,490,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 61.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 485,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,108,000 after buying an additional 332,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 320,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $30,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,307 shares of company stock worth $1,019,273 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.