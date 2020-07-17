Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of CARR opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,316,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,414,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrier Global (CARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.