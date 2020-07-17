Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) to Hold

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

NYSE AVTR opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,044 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,050,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,436,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,338 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,199 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,630,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

