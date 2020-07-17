Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAJ. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Canon has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canon will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,588,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 411,091 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

