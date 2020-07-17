Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE BMA opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $436.93 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. 19.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Macro (BMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.