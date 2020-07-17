Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 195,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $357,790.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

