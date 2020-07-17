Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

AVGO stock opened at $313.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.57 and its 200 day moving average is $284.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total value of $17,808,194.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,405 shares of company stock valued at $114,888,327. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,948,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,200,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

