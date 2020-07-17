Head to Head Survey: Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) vs. ICC (OTCMKTS:ICCH)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tokio Marine and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 1 4.00 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokio Marine and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.63 $2.39 billion $3.53 12.80 ICC $59.53 million 0.67 $4.29 million N/A N/A

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 4.73% 7.22% 1.13% ICC 3.77% 3.26% 1.27%

Summary

Tokio Marine beats ICC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.